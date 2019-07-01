More than 175 new teachers set to take up roles in Leeds

More than 175 trainee teachers will graduate in Leeds this week, with the majority set to take up roles in the city.

The trainees have spent the last year studying with the GORSE School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT), which is part of the GORSE Academies Trust (TGAT).

The trust runs schools based mainly in Leeds, including The Morley Academy, Bruntcliffe Academy, The Ruth GORSE Academy, Elliott Hudson College, Hillcrest Academy and Morley Newlands Academy.

Hester Hodgson, from GORSE SCITT, said: "We train the teachers of tomorrow. Postgraduates enrol on our year-long programme, at the end of which, they are awarded with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) and a Post Graduate Certificate of Education (PGCE), thus enabling them to be fully qualified teachers in the following academic year.

"Nationally the number of people doing teacher training is down. We are delighted to report that we are actually bucking this trend. This year we have trained over 175 trainees who will be graduating in June/July and taking up teaching roles in Morley and throughout Leeds, West Yorkshire and beyond."

A graduation ceremony will take place at Elland Road on Thursday, with trainees awarded a certificate by the SCITT's chief executive officer Sir John Townsley and principal of teaching school activity, Stephen McKenzie.