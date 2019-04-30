North Leeds schoolchildren enjoy new £110k all-weather play area

Youngsters at Allerton C of E Primary School will be able to enjoy outdoor play and learning in all weathers thanks to a £110,000 new purpose built play area.

The new construction features conventional playground equipment, a vegetable plot, an environmentally approved tree planting project, a giant sand pit complete with pulleys and measures, a sensory water feature, a messy kitchen, bespoke accommodation for chickens and rabbits, and a grass three piece suite.

Aimed at the 200 pupils in the school’s Early Years Foundation Stage, the fun feature brings maths, science and nature alive.

The all-weather, artificial grass - which upholsters the furniture as well as a horse, two sheep and a duck - gives the children all year outdoor access to the area.

Liz Willis, the primary school’s deputy headteacher and Early Years lead, has spent the last year working with designers and builders Timotay Playscape on the play area, which took eight weeks to build.

She said: “The children love it. Over the course of the week more than 200 children from our two- and three-year-old nurseries and from reception now get to play in this incredible environment.

“All along we have consulted with our parents and carers, our staff and via our website with the wider community in order to deliver a safe, innovative and stimulation facility.”

Headteacher Helen Stott added: “The funds to pay for the play area came from revenue generated by out of school clubs.

“We are all terribly proud of what we have achieved, particularly so as it demonstrates how heavily we invest in our early years.”