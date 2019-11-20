Pictures reveal the inside of disused Leeds Girls High School used for filming ITV drama

Fascinating pictures showing the inside of an historic former school in Leeds have emerged as it awaits a £20m development.

Leeds Girls High School in Headingley has been left derelict for more than a decade after merging with Leeds Grammar School in 2008.

Derelict Leeds Girls High School in Headingley

The disused but beautiful building was used as a filming location for ITV's 2011 medical drama Monroe, which starred James Nesbitt and Sarah Parish.

Plans were approved in March last year for the building to be redeveloped in a £20m scheme to transform it into private housing and apartments.

Developers Barton Willmore obtained consent for demolition and permission for the site and existing properties to be turned into townhouses and flats, providing 101 homes in the school grounds.

Now photographs revealing the current condition of the school building have given the public a peek inside.

Pictures reveal the inside of disused Leeds Girls High School in Headingley, which is to be redeveloped in a 20m scheme

The pictures, taken and provided by a photographer known only as 'The Scho', show the school's old stairwells and empty classrooms, providing a glimpse of its former splendour.

Earlier this month, planning was approved to transform one of the buildings part of the school into a new pub, as it was revealed the Eleanor Lupton Centre would become a Wetherspoons.

Video footage published by The Yorkshire Post in 2017 also gave the public a look around the derelict school building, which is Grade-II listed.

Leeds Girls High School was founded in 1876, and the building features typical Victorian-style architecture such as decorative mouldings and pillars.

Pictures reveal the inside of disused Leeds Girls High School in Headingley, which is to be redeveloped in a 20m scheme

The school relocated in 2008 after it merged with Leeds Grammar to become The Grammar School at Leeds, which is based at Alwoodley.