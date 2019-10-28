PREVIEW: Inspiring entrepreneurship to be celebrated at University of Hull Scarborough & Coast Business Day 2019

Inspiring entrepreneurship on the Yorkshire coast will be celebrated at University of Hull's second Scarborough & Coast Business Day.

FREE TICKETS: This is a free entry event at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 29 but you do need to register - click here www.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information call Tracy Blundell, strategic relationships manager for the university’s Scarborough-based North Yorkshire Partnership Hub, on 01723 383882.

Scarborough is continuing to buck the national trend by transforming its own fortunes.

Earlier this year a report by the House of Lords Select Committee concluded many coastal communities were in desperate need of improvement.

But Scarborough was highlighted for its pioneering spirit and continuing drive for regeneration.

Prof Susan Lea Vice Chancellor at University Of Hull

That spirit will be showcased at the 2019 University of Hull Scarborough & Coast Business Day at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 29.

It follows the success of last year’s event.

In partnership with York, North Yorkshire and East Riding LEP; the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund delivered by British Business Bank; and Scarborough Business Ambassadors, this year’s theme is Inspiring Enterprise on the Yorkshire Coast.

Tracy Blundell said: “The University of Hull is thrilled to be hosting this event again.

Looking to the future at Scarborough and Coast Business Day presented by University Of Hull

“Last year, over 100 business stakeholders attended and found it incredibly useful.

“This year, we hope to have even more small and large organisations take part to be inspired by a wide range of entrepreneurial and diverse enterprise stories, ideas and practical solutions.”

Confirmed guest speakers include James Farrar, chief executive officer of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership and Scarborough Borough Council’s newly appointed chief executive Michael Greene.

“We have so many positive assets in Scarborough, which is why we have seven million visitors a year, world-class businesses are investing here and people speak so warmly about the place whenever I meet them outside of the borough,” said Michael.

British Business Bank senior manager Mark Wilcockson

“As a new member of the ‘Scarborough family’ the thing that really stands out for me is how our local businesses have a strong and dedicated passion for the area, which is vital to its success.”

James said: “Scarborough is an exemplar in the region when it comes to business-inspired growth.

“The ambitions of the business community are setting the ambition for the town.

“Scarborough Business Day gives a perfect opportunity for network building, making the connections that inspire collaboration and realise good growth.”

This year’s sessions include, What Makes a successful Entrepreneur?, Business and Tech: Risks and Rewards, Promoting Women in Business and Business as a Force for Good.

There is also a strong environmental theme running throughout the day – an area where Scarborough continues innovate.

Innovative ideas are showcased at Scarborough and Coast Business Day presented by University Of Hull

“We are proud to have been one of the first councils in the country to declare a climate change emergency and receive cross party support for it,” said Michael.

In addition to talks, the business day will include an exhibition zone where businesses will get the chance to speak with experts from across the region.

Mark Wilcockson, senior manager at British Business Bank, said: “The day provides a great opportunity for businesses in the region to showcase their potential and learn about funding opportunities including the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund that can bolster their growth ambitions.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity at this event to highlight the options available to founders from all backgrounds that are seeking support for their expansion plans.”