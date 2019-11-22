Primary school forced to close after pupils and staff hit by 'flu-type virus'

A school in Wharfedale has been forced to close for three days amidst a virus break-out.

Burley Oaks Primary School in Burley-in-Wharfedale closed on Wednesday following reports of dozens of pupils and staff being hit by the flu-type virus.

Burley Oaks Primary School, Burley-in-Wharfedale

It comes as national media reports that around 60 schools across the country have closed this week due to a suspected outbreak of Norovirus.

Burley Oaks, which is under the governing of Bradford Council, released a statement to say: "The school has encountered significant levels of a flu-type virus which is continuing to spread across the whole school despite measures being implemented as advised by Public Health England.

"We are, therefore, closed until at least Monday to stop further infection amongst children and staff following the advice from Bradford Council."

A text message sent to parents in the local area meanwhile read: "A local school advised by Public Health England is closed due to high numbers of flu sickness in staff and pupils.

"Please keep your child at home if they have any symptoms."

There were no schools closed in the Leeds City Council district on Friday, however parents are being warned to remain vigilant of any possible signs their child may be developing the illness.

Symptoms have been listed as a sudden onset of nausea, projectile vomiting and watery diarrhoea.