Schools in Yorkshire have pre-emptively closed due to fears around heavy snow which is forecast to hit Yorkshire today (Feb 8).

A number of schools have closed due to ‘adverse weather’ which has been forecasted by the Met Office. Amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and North Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said an amber warning means travel delays on roads are likely; public transport vehicles and cars could be stranded; power cuts are possible; rail and air travel delays are likely, and rural communities stand a “good chance” of being cut off temporarily.

Heavy snow is expected in Yorkshire today

In Wakefield, Normanton Newlands Primary School and Highfield School have been closed. Both expect to be open on Friday (Feb 9). Highfield School is closed as all students are transported to school, meaning “the journey home will be hazardous regardless of how much (snow) will settle.”

Three schools in the Kirklees area have closed due to the amber weather warning; Castle Hill School, Southgate School and Woodley School and College. All three provide special educational need provision to children.

In Halifax, Holy Trinity Primary School will close due to concerns of parents travelling to pick their children up from school. Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College is also set to close. SEND Schools across the Calderdale borough have also made the decision to close today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office chief meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Make sure you’re staying tuned to the forecast and the Met Office warning page for any updates that we may issue. Before that, make sure that for your journey times you plan longer, especially in the snow.

“Be sure to check your general car situation – if you have to travel check your tyres, the oil and your screen wash, and take longer on your journey time as well.”

Chris Wood, from the AA, said: “If you need to travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles, and try to use main roads where possible as these are more likely to have been gritted.

“Allow extra time as it’s likely your journey will take longer than usual, and ensure you have plenty of fuel or electrical charge if driving an electric vehicle.