Temple Newsam and University of Leeds return to Saxon and Tudor past in summer events

Characters plucked from the pages of history will to come face-to-face with visitors in the surroundings of Temple Newsam.

The Leeds estate’s Time Travellers weekend will include a line-up of Saxon warriors, Tudor lords and ladies and Yorkshire pit workers providing insight into the heritage of one of the city’s best-loved attractions.

The event takes place on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7 at the historic mansion and farm, with living history performers retelling the stories behind the people who have called the site home over the centuries.

At Home Farm there will be the chance to try traditional Tudor bread-making and the art of crafting medieval tiles.

Waendelingas Warriors will also be recruiting children and teaching them how to use wooden swords and shields once brandished by Saxon warriors.

Historical dancers will be performing in the Picture Gallery of the house on both days.

On the Saturday, actor Chris Cade will be taking on the role of the Victorian butler and visitors can also see what Temple Newsam was like in the First World War, when it was used as a hospital for wounded soldiers.

Demonstrations of the famous Pyke Clock will be taking place and a display of meals through the ages will also recreate the mealtimes of past residents.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment and active lifestyles said: "Temple Newsam has been part of the city’s heritage for hundreds of years and those who have lived and worked there through the ages have experienced some fascinating moments in history.

"This event will give visitors a chance to find out more about what their lives were like and the contributions they have all made to the story of the estate."

Activities are included with entry to the house and farm.

Meanwhile, for the 26th year, the International Medieval Congress will take place at the University of Leeds between July 1 and 4.

It brings medieval experts together for a series of discussions, demonstrations and debates. The congress also offers the chance for the public to get involved on its final day when a medieval market will be serving historically-inspired food while a full medieval craft fair and medieval demonstrations will take place.