The 10 best independent schools in Yorkshire according to The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022

According to Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, Queen Ethelburga's College, in York, is the best school in the North thanks to 95 per cent of its pupils getting A* to B grades at A Level and 77 per cent getting getting either A* or A, or a 9, 8 or 7 under new marking measures, in GCSEs.

The guide ranked it as the 42nd best independent school in the country.

Earlier this year, owner Brian Richard Martin was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to three years and three months after he was convicted of sexual assault of a male student in the late 2000s after a retrial first put before a jury in 2018.

Police said Martin exploited his role of trust at the school to prey on vulnerable pupils for his "own sinister gains".

The guide listed the top 10 indepdent schools in the North.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

1. Queen Ethelburga's College, York

A Levels A* to B - 95.2 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 77.3 per cent

National rank - 98=

2. St Peter's School, York

A Levels A* to B - 81.4 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 70 per cent

National rank - 98=

3. Bradford Grammar School, Bradford

A Levels A* to B - 78.1 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 73.7 per cent

National rank - 106

4. The Grammar School at Leeds, Leeds

A Levels A* to B - 76.4 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 70.7 per cent

National rank - 127=

5. Sheffield Girls', Sheffield

A Levels A* to B - 73.7 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 68 per cent

National rank - 150

6. Wakefield Girls' High School, Wakefield

A Levels A* to B - 69.2 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 67.8 per cent

National rank - 176

7. Hymers College, Hull

A Levels A* to B - 70.5 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 64.8 per cent

National rank - 177

8. Queen Margaret's School, York

A Levels A* to B - 73.3 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 58.6 per cent

National rank - 180

9. Ampleforth College, York

A Levels A* to B - 68.7 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 58 per cent

National rank - 209

10. Birkdale School, Sheffield

A Levels A* to B - 68.7 per cent

GCSEs A8, A, 9, 8 or 7 - 56.4 per cent