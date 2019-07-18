The beautiful way Stanley Metcalf's school is helping his friends cope with their grief

For students at St Mary Queen of Martyr School in Bransholme, Hull, their lives were turned upside down when their special little friend Stanley Metcalf was tragically shot dead just days into the summer holidays last year.

Now, nearly 12 months on from Stanley's death, a special Peace Garden has opened where they can all go and remember him and share their thoughts.

Stanley Metcalf's twin sister Elsie leads her brother's friend through a special peace garden that has opened in his memory at St Mary's Queen of Martyr's School in Bransholme, Hull.

The picturesque garden, which includes art work by the primary school pupils using bottle tops, buttons, shells and pebbles, was officially opened at a special remembrance ceremony on Thursday, with Stanley's parents Jenny Dees and Andy Metcalf attending.

The garden, which also has a spectacular wall art commissioned by two local artists, is made even more special by the fact Stanley's name, written by the six-year-old himself, is on a special plate, as well as a picture of him and a special plaque.

Stanley's friend Harvey Collins, 7, said: "Its really personal here. If you want to go by yourself you can do, or you can go with your family and have lovely memories of Stanley.

"If Stanley was still alive he would have really liked it.

Stanley's mother Jenny Dees and his father Andy Metcalf attended a special service at the peace garden in the little boy's memory.

"Now he is dead I am still friends with him and I remember him before I go to sleep every night."

The garden has been made possible thanks to fundraising from family and friends and the school and is already extremely popular with Stanley's friends and his twin sister, Elsie.

Speaking at the opening of the Peace Garden, Miss Dees said: "It is absolutely amazing, it makes me smile.

"I used to walk to school in the morning with Elsie with our heads down but now we come round that corner our heads are held high. It is somewhere that we are looking forward to seeing

Stanley's parents Jenny Dees and Andy Metcalf

"We are just so overwhelmed by it all.

"I can't find the words to tell them how thankful we are, it is absolutely amazing. We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

Head of school Anne McIntosh explained how the garden first started as an idea to commemorate Hull being named the City of Culture 2017.

She said: "The children started to prepare by writing their names on hearts for the garden, so every child in the school would be remembered and then we had various staff changes and lost momentum.

Stanley loved football.

"When Stanley died last July we decided to move it forward and do something for him and other people that are no longer with us and here we are."

Mrs McIntosh said the whole school had been devastated following Stanley's death.

She said: "Stanley has a twin still in school, Elsie, so for her and her classmates it was really really hard.

"When we came back in September we were devastated. We spent most of the six weeks of the summer organising events to remember Stanley and on the day of his funeral we opened the school for everyone.

"We also had books of condolence and a mass.

"Gradually during the year we have had support from different agencies to get us through a very difficult time."

Miss Dees has been tirelessly campaigning to educate people on the dangers of air weapons and change the licensing laws in England following Stanley's death.

Her petition, which is available by clicking here, has now reached over 9,000 signatures. It needs 10,000 to get a response from the Government.