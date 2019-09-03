These are the 15 areas in Yorkshire with the lowest house prices near to outstanding schools
Yorkshire is the cheapest place to buy a home in a catchment area for "outstanding" state schools, new research has revealed.
New research from online mortgage brokers Trussle has revealed the cheapest areas in the country for parents to buy a home near an "outstanding" state school, with Yorkshire coming out top as cheapest overall.
1. Bradford Feversham Academy, Bradford
Bradford's Feversham Academy came out as the cheapest outstanding state school to live near, with asking prices in the area averaging 91,634.