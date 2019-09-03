Yorkshire outstanding schools

These are the 15 areas in Yorkshire with the lowest house prices near to outstanding schools

Yorkshire is the cheapest place to buy a home in a catchment area for "outstanding" state schools, new research has revealed.

New research from online mortgage brokers Trussle has revealed the cheapest areas in the country for parents to buy a home near an "outstanding" state school, with Yorkshire coming out top as cheapest overall.

Bradford's Feversham Academy came out as the cheapest outstanding state school to live near, with asking prices in the area averaging 91,634.

1. Bradford Feversham Academy, Bradford

other
Falling within the same catchment area as Feversham Academy, asking prices around Carlton Bolling College also average 91,634.

2. Carlton Bolling College, Bradford

other
Dixons Trinity Academy is the third cheapest school to live near, with asking prices around 103,983.

3. Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford

other
House prices around the outstanding Dixons McMillan Academy are an average of 104,983.

4. Dixons McMillan Academy, Bradford

other
