These are the 20 cheapest places to send your child to nursery in Yorkshire

Using childcare.co.uk’s online tool for working out average nursery costs, this is how much it costs on average to send your child to nursery in the centre of Yorkshire’s 20 largest towns and cities – ranked from least to most expensive.

1. Bridlington The seaside town of Bridlington is also a fairly cheap place to get nursery care, with an average price of 4.07 per hour. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Batley Nurseries in Batley are also below the national average per-hour cost of 4.94, with an average cost of 4.46 per hour. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Huddersfield In Huddersfield, the average cost for a nursery is the same, at 4.46 per hour. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Dewsbury Similarly, nurseries in Dewsbury also cost an average of 4.46 per hour. David Ward (cc-by-sa/2.0) Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more