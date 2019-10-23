These are the 20 cheapest places to send your child to nursery in Yorkshire
Sending your child to nursery can burn a huge hole in your pocket – depending on where you live.
Using childcare.co.uk’s online tool for working out average nursery costs, this is how much it costs on average to send your child to nursery in the centre of Yorkshire’s 20 largest towns and cities – ranked from least to most expensive.
1. Bridlington
The seaside town of Bridlington is also a fairly cheap place to get nursery care, with an average price of 4.07 per hour.