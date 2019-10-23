Somewhat surprisingly, Childcare.co.uk suggests that Harrogate is one of the cheapest Yorkshire towns for childcare, with an average nursery cost of 3.51 per hour.

These are the 20 cheapest places to send your child to nursery in Yorkshire

Sending your child to nursery can burn a huge hole in your pocket – depending on where you live. 

Using childcare.co.uk’s online tool for working out average nursery costs, this is how much it costs on average to send your child to nursery in the centre of Yorkshire’s 20 largest towns and cities – ranked from least to most expensive.

1. Bridlington

The seaside town of Bridlington is also a fairly cheap place to get nursery care, with an average price of 4.07 per hour.
2. Batley

Nurseries in Batley are also below the national average per-hour cost of 4.94, with an average cost of 4.46 per hour.
3. Huddersfield

In Huddersfield, the average cost for a nursery is the same, at 4.46 per hour.
4. Dewsbury

Similarly, nurseries in Dewsbury also cost an average of 4.46 per hour.
