Yorkshire has two nominees for Business School of the Year, with University of Bradford's School of Management and Leeds University's Business School both shortlisted.

Sheffield Hallam is nominated in the International Collaboration of the Year category, and Leeds Trinity University has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion group.

Sheffield Hallam is also nominated for the Outstanding Entrepreneurial University Award, alongside Teesside University, while Steve Florence has been nominated for Outstanding Technician of the Year for his work at the university.

York St John University has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Estates Team category.

Vice-Chancellor at University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “I have always been proud of how our community came together to respond to the pandemic. By looking out for each other and by working with our partners across the city and beyond, we showed how a community can channel this spirit of empathy and support into something extraordinary.

“Our shortlisting reflects a very proud moment, of a university and its city coming together to respond to a global crisis in the best way it can.”

The winners of the awards, which are known as the ‘Oscars of higher education,’ will be announced in November.

Times Higher Education editor, John Gill, said: “This is the 17th year that the THE Awards will recognise the best of the best in UK higher education, across 20 categories covering all aspects of university activity.

“But this year’s awards will reflect a period of turmoil and innovation necessitated by the pandemic, making it quite unlike any previous year.

“For the first time this year, we have also extended our awards to include higher education institutions in Ireland, and we are delighted to say that we have had a record number of entries, reflecting the brilliance of universities across the whole of the UK and Ireland.

“With almost 600 institutions, teams and individuals nominated, it really is a fantastic achievement to make it onto this year’s shortlist.

“We look forward to celebrating the incredible response of university staff in exceptionally tough circumstances when we gather for the Oscars of higher education in November.”

The list of Yorkshire nominees are below. For the full list of nominees, click here.University of the Year

Aston University

Cardiff Metropolitan University

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

University of Sunderland

The Open University

University of York

Business School of the Year

Aberystwyth Business School, Aberystwyth University

School of Management, University of Bradford

School of Business, University of Dundee

Imperial College Business School

Leeds University Business School

University of Sussex Business School

International Collaboration of the Year

Birmingham City University

The universities of Kent and Cambridge, on behalf of the GCRF COMPASS project

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

N8 Research Partnership

University of Salford

Sheffield Hallam University

Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

Birmingham City University

Edinburgh Napier University

Leeds Trinity University

Royal Holloway, University of London

University of St Andrews

University of Strathclyde

Outstanding Entrepreneurial University

Sponsored by NCEE

Anglia Ruskin University

University of Edinburgh

Oxford Brookes University

Sheffield Hallam University

Swansea University

Teesside University

Outstanding Estates Team

Canterbury Christ Church University

Harper Adams University

Newcastle University

University of St Andrews

University of Salford

York St John University

Outstanding Technician of the Year

Sponsored by Technician Commitment

Trevor Carey, University College Cork

Andrew Filby, Newcastle University

Steve Florence, Sheffield Hallam University

Abbe Martyn, University of Surrey

Manisha Patel, University of Salford

Paul Rowley, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Kerry Truman, Nottingham Trent University