Yorkshire has two nominees for Business School of the Year, with University of Bradford's School of Management and Leeds University's Business School both shortlisted.
Sheffield Hallam is nominated in the International Collaboration of the Year category, and Leeds Trinity University has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion group.
Sheffield Hallam is also nominated for the Outstanding Entrepreneurial University Award, alongside Teesside University, while Steve Florence has been nominated for Outstanding Technician of the Year for his work at the university.
York St John University has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Estates Team category.
Vice-Chancellor at University of York, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “I have always been proud of how our community came together to respond to the pandemic. By looking out for each other and by working with our partners across the city and beyond, we showed how a community can channel this spirit of empathy and support into something extraordinary.
“Our shortlisting reflects a very proud moment, of a university and its city coming together to respond to a global crisis in the best way it can.”
The winners of the awards, which are known as the ‘Oscars of higher education,’ will be announced in November.
Times Higher Education editor, John Gill, said: “This is the 17th year that the THE Awards will recognise the best of the best in UK higher education, across 20 categories covering all aspects of university activity.
“But this year’s awards will reflect a period of turmoil and innovation necessitated by the pandemic, making it quite unlike any previous year.
“For the first time this year, we have also extended our awards to include higher education institutions in Ireland, and we are delighted to say that we have had a record number of entries, reflecting the brilliance of universities across the whole of the UK and Ireland.
“With almost 600 institutions, teams and individuals nominated, it really is a fantastic achievement to make it onto this year’s shortlist.
“We look forward to celebrating the incredible response of university staff in exceptionally tough circumstances when we gather for the Oscars of higher education in November.”
The list of Yorkshire nominees are below. For the full list of nominees, click here.University of the Year
Aston University
Cardiff Metropolitan University
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
University of Sunderland
The Open University
University of York
Business School of the Year
Aberystwyth Business School, Aberystwyth University
School of Management, University of Bradford
School of Business, University of Dundee
Imperial College Business School
Leeds University Business School
University of Sussex Business School
International Collaboration of the Year
Birmingham City University
The universities of Kent and Cambridge, on behalf of the GCRF COMPASS project
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
N8 Research Partnership
University of Salford
Sheffield Hallam University
Outstanding Contribution to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Birmingham City University
Edinburgh Napier University
Leeds Trinity University
Royal Holloway, University of London
University of St Andrews
University of Strathclyde
Outstanding Entrepreneurial University
Sponsored by NCEE
Anglia Ruskin University
University of Edinburgh
Oxford Brookes University
Sheffield Hallam University
Swansea University
Teesside University
Outstanding Estates Team
Canterbury Christ Church University
Harper Adams University
Newcastle University
University of St Andrews
University of Salford
York St John University
Outstanding Technician of the Year
Sponsored by Technician Commitment
Trevor Carey, University College Cork
Andrew Filby, Newcastle University
Steve Florence, Sheffield Hallam University
Abbe Martyn, University of Surrey
Manisha Patel, University of Salford
Paul Rowley, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine
Kerry Truman, Nottingham Trent University
Andrew Whittam, University of Reading