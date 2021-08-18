School uniforms. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)

School prep can be a daunting task for parents as everyone desperately scrambles around the shops to buy their children school supplies.

It takes time and effort to find the right shops to assist you with the uniform you need for your local schools.

We’ve made it easier for you. Below are the top eight school uniform shops in Yorkshire.

Matalan, York

The chain store has a variety of branches around Yorkshire and its own specialised section for school uniforms, other essential school supplies, accessories and footwear. With 312 reviews, the York branch has a four star rating on Google.

Ripon Uniform Shop

This shop stocks all embroidered school uniforms along with other vital school items. It has a 4.9 star rating out of five on Google (16 reviews).

Academia Schoolwear, Bradford

This shop offers stock of all essential products for children who are heading back to school. With 18 reviews on Google, the shop has a five star rating on Google.

Halifax Uniform Shop

This local independent shop supplies full school uniforms for Lightcliffe Academy, Shelf Junior & Infants, St Michaels & All Angels, and Shibden Head Primary, with an in-house embroidery amenity. The business also provides footwear appropriate for school. It has a five star rating on Google.

Signature Retail Ltd, Pontefract

With more than 30 years of experience, this retailer offers a wide range of school essentials that extends to accessories. It has a 4.8 star rating on Google.

The School Uniform Shop, Leeds

A family-run business that specialises in school uniforms, this shop caters to nearly 100 schools in and around Leeds. It has a 4.3 star rating on Google with 65 reviews.

Rawcliffes Schoolwear, Harrogate

Rawcliffes offers school uniforms suitable for 22 primary schools and eight high schools in the Harrogate district. It has a 3.8 star rating on Google.

S P T Uniforms, Leeds