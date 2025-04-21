There are now just weeks to go until the summer exam season gets underway 📝

The Easter holidays are coming to an end, marking the beginning of the summer term

This is when sixth form students will sit their A Level exams

These can have a big impact on the doors open to them when it comes to university, and beyond

A sixth form head at a top private school says students should take advantage of their teachers while they still can

But she warns they shouldn’t neglect their wellbeing

Upper sixth form students are now entering the final stretch of their A Level journey - and how they approach the next few weeks can have a big impact on their future.

Across England, the Easter holidays - which mark the end of the spring term - are now drawing to a close, meaning the final term of the 2024/25 school year will begin this week. But the summer term brings with it the summer exam series, with GCSEs set to begin on May 5, and A Levels on May 12.

How students do on their A Levels is important. If they have conditional university or other tertiary education offers waiting, the grades they get may determine whether they get a place in their dream school - or have to navigate the Clearing process.

Mrs Bonnie Christie, head of sixth form at the high-performing private Harrogate Ladies’ College in North Yorkshire, has shared some of her top tips for students preparing for the coming exam season. Here’s what she had to say:

Sixth Form pupils study with Mrs Bonnie Christie, the head of sixth form at Harrogate Ladies’ College | (Photo: Harrogate Ladies’ College/Supplied)

Five strategies for A-Level Success

1. Make the most of teacher feedback

Students should try to make the best use of their teachers while they still can, Mrs Christie said. “Now is the time to thoroughly review the feedback from teachers on mock exams, assignments, and coursework. Reflect on their written comments and identify areas where further clarification or improvement is needed.

“Once the Summer term starts, be sure to continue to use lessons and subject clinic time to address any remaining confusion and fine-tune understanding,” she continued. “Now is an opportunity to focus on refining knowledge and addressing any gaps. Teachers are a valuable resource, and their continued support will be crucial as the final stages of exam preparation begins.”

2. Plan a structured revision schedule

“With exams fast approaching, creating a structured revision timetable is crucial,” Mrs Christie added. She recommended breaking down each subject into manageable sections - and assigning specific time slots to focus on each topic.

At Harrogate Ladies’ College, students were given bespoke reports to identify their key areas for improvement. Learners should take advantage of any similar offerings or feedback from their own school, to help to create a streamlined revision plan.

“While it's important to focus on high-priority areas, remember to allocate time for rest and relaxation to avoid burnout. Aim for consistent, focused study sessions rather than leaving everything to the last minute,” she continued. “Additionally, make use of self-marking with mark schemes and redraft responses to track progress and reinforce learning. This process helps identify mistakes and improve understanding, turning revision into an active learning experience.”

3. Stay organised with deadlines

When it comes to revision, not everything can be a priority at the same time. “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of material, but the key is to stay focused and organised,” Mrs Christie said. “Use a revision plan and tackle one thing at a time. Stay calm, stay focused, and trust in the preparation.”

4. Maintain your wellbeing

It can be easy to get caught up in stress during this busy period, the sixth form leader added, so taking care of mental and physical health is vital. “Getting enough sleep, eating well, and making time for exercise and relaxation is so important. If [you are] feeling overwhelmed, reach out to someone - whether it’s a teacher, tutor, or friend - for support.”

For her own students who remained at Harrogate Ladies’ College during study leave, the school made sure things like fresh fruit were available every day. “Where possible, get some fresh air every day,” she recommended. “We are so lucky to have Valley Gardens on our doorstep for a walk or a run to get some well-earned vitamin D.”

5. Balance offers, revision and exams - and take charge of your future

Juggling UCAS applications, waiting on universities’ responses, and preparing for A-Level exams all at once can feel like a delicate balancing act, Mrs Christie said. “Offers can motivate revision so celebrate receiving them, but let them fuel a drive to revise, especially if offers are conditional.”

Students should try to stay focused on achieving the grades they need to actually accept these offers come results day, she continued. “Be sure to take time with firm and insurance choices. Keep revision a priority as although the UCAS decisions are important, A-Level exams will ultimately have the biggest impact on the future.”

Overall, this period is an important transitional time for students, one where many of them will take their first steps into adulthood. The more independent learning environment of university is now “mere months away,” Mrs Christie added.

She urged all sixth form students to take an active role in their education and their future, weighing up their options after school carefully - and taking full advantage of opportunities like career fairs and university information days. For her own students, she expected them to attend events with a goal in mind. “We want them to engage, rather than passively going around and accepting free pens and notebooks.”

This helped ensure they were not only well-prepared not just for their final exams, she continued, but for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead at university and in their future.

