Tributes paid to former Ashville College headmaster Michael Crosby

Tributes have been paid to a former headmaster who led Harrogate’s Ashville College through a period of significant change.

Michael Crosby, Ashville’s seventh headmaster, died on Thursday, April 11. He was 74.

Leading the school from 1987 to 2003, he oversaw radical developments in its history, including the development of a new music and drama centre, an expanded boarding house for girls and, above all, its sixth form centre.

Pre Prep began in Mr Crosby’s time, initially as part of Junior School, before its own building was constructed.

Mr Crosby and his wife Dianne, along with their two children Helen and Peter were involved with all aspects of Ashville and the Ashvillian community, the school has said.

“He encouraged Ashville to look outward, raising tens of thousands of pounds for domestic and overseas causes, especially Open Arms Malawi. He encouraged overseas tours to widen experiences, even taking part in a Great War Battlefields Tour which involved him plodding through muddy trenches near Ypres.

“Shortly into his retirement Michael was diagnosed with cancer which he faced with great dignity and courage.

“His broad Christianity was a key feature of his appreciation of everyone he met. Ashville owes him deep respect and gratitude – without him, many aspects of current school life would be missing.”

Headmaster Richard Marshall said that he was well aware of Mr Crosby’s “fine standing” within the school community.

“He will be greatly missed, and we extend our condolences to Dianne, Helen and Peter and their families as they and we come to terms with their loss.”

Jamie Search, chair of governors, said: “Michael worked with my father, as then chair at Ashville, so I know first-hand the enormous dedication Michael gave to the school.

“He always strived to make things better for all at Ashville, pupils and staff alike.”