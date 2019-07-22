TV survival expert unveils prehistoric campsite ‘lab’

An experimental outdoor lab that is designed to look like a prehistoric campsite has been officially unveiled in York by TV survival expert, Ray Mears.

One of only a small number of university campus facilities of its kind in the world, the YEAR Centre at York University creates an authentic environment for students and researchers to recreate ancient techniques and cultural practices.

Ray Mears at the unique outdoor experimental archaeology lab at the Univeristy of York yesterday making an ancient bow from a piece of birch, based an an ancient piece of bow found at the Star Carr dig.

Located in a wooded area near a lake, the centre provides natural materials that would have been available to mankind’s ancestors. It means first-hand experience can be gained of what it was like to craft objects, such as bows, arrows and ritual headdresses, and to cook with traditional methods and pots.

Dr Aimee Little, director of the YEAR Centre, said: “We have found that this type of outdoor working, which encourages experiential learning, not only improves our knowledge of how past societies used to live, but also has a really positive impact on the way in which students engage with each other and the curriculum which is helping them progress their research into future careers.”

Mr Mears, who received an honorary degree from the university this week, opened the centre yesterday.

He joined a university team in making a replica bow found at the internationally renowned Mesolithic site of Star Carr in North Yorkshire.