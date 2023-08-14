These are the highly rated universities in Yorkshire for sciences, health and building courses in the Complete University Guide.

Just because you didn’t get into your top choice university, it doesn’t mean you don’t have great options. A Level students in Yorkshire will be looking to secure their university place through Clearing.

Clearing also gives students who exceed their predicted grade a chance to choose a university that fits their ambition.

The Complete University Guide has revealed this year’s top rated universities for specific subjects and courses.

They could be a better place for a student looking for a world-class study experience over more recognised institutions that are not as good in their chosen subject.

Students in Yorkshire have some great options to choose from.

University of Bradford is rated second in the UK for Paramedic Science and sixth for Forensic Science while Sheffield Hallam University was placed in second in the UK for Health Studies and seventh for Building.

University of Huddersfield is also home to two highly ranked courses. Their Forensic Science course comes in seventh in the UK and they are placed sixth for Health Studies.

It is not just these academic subjects where Yorkshire universities excel; the University of Sheffield was rated first place for the sixth year in a row in the Students’ Union category at this year’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, and was rated fourth best University of the Year.

The city of Leeds is also home to three universities that have top reviews from their students. Leeds Trinity University is rated seventh for Student Support, Leeds Beckett University came in 10th place for Facilities and Leeds Arts University came in fifth place among the Small or Specialist institutions.

York St John University took seventh in the University of the Year category. Overall, it shows A Level students that Clearing is a chance for a fresh start with great opportunities.

These universities have been revealed in the Complete University Guide’s 2024 league tables. The data is complemented by May’s Whatuni Student Choice Awards, hosted by its sister site Whatuni, building on the information available to prospective students to help them make the right decisions as they consider their higher education options.

Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, Professor Amanda Chetwynd, said: “The independent and trusted Complete University Guide is the gold standard for university rankings in the UK, and has helped countless students choose the university and the course that is right for them.

“Whether you are looking for a different course or university in Clearing, our insights reveal hidden gems that students may not have spotted. The research shows there are excellent courses in your local university and showcases some world-class options in less well-known universities. There are some tremendous hidden gems in all regions of the UK and still time for potential students to secure their place that best suits their ambitions.”

CEO at IDP Connect, Simon Emmett, said: “Clearing is a great opportunity for students to reframe their future and discover new opportunities. With thousands of places on hundreds of courses still up for grabs, new students still have time to make the decisions which are right for them.

“And with the Complete University Guide league tables and the Whatuni Student Choice Awards on hand, those embarking on Clearing in Yorkshire and the Humber have a treasure trove of information on hand to review which university or course best suits their ambitions. Potential students can take a second look at well-reviewed courses and think again about which university they may want to go to based on a whole host of factors such as career prospects, lecturer quality or academic rating.