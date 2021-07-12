University of York's £45m facility to be centre of excellence in robotics

The new £45m facility at the University of York, which will open later this year, aims to place the city at the forefront of research to help tackle some of the biggest challenges in society.

The newly appointed director for the safe operation of robotics and autonomous systems centre, Professor Miles Elsden, said that the institute aims to provide technological solutions to help vital sectors including health and social care, agriculture, construction and transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes aiding health and social care practices through a raft of advanced technology –from samples and test results and diagnosis to robotic surgery.

University of York.

Prof Elsden, who has previously worked in government departments advising on issues across science and technology, said: “All of these sectors have challenges that robotics can help.

“Often these technologies can be developed in a bit of a vacuum – while they are technologically really interesting – what is the application?

“Here we will be looking directly at how robotics can help these crucial issues affecting society.

The institute’s work will also focus on research to ensure robots and autonomous systems, such as driverless cars, operate safely.

Prof Elsden’s previous role in government was as the Chief Scientist at the Department for Transport where he worked on issues ranging from air quality to electric and autonomous cars.

He left the civil service in 2015 to work for a firm specialising in artificial intelligence in the USA and his own consultancy firm.

“I work at the interface between academia, policy and industry and I think that is very much where we want to position this new institute.”

Prof Elsden will now lead the new centre which will feature specialist laboratory and testing facilities including a quantum laser lab, a rooftop facility to test high altitude communications platforms and a pool for underwater robotic systems.

It will host about 100 staff and academics from across the university and other institutions.