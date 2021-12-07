Yorkshire children '12 times more likely to attend under-performing school', warns MP

The issue of regional inequality in schools was raised by Hull East MP Karl Turner.

Hull East MP Karl Turner asked during Education Questions what steps the Government is taking to tackle regional inequality in school outcomes.

Robin Walker, the Minister for School Standards, said: "We are committed to improving school outcomes everywhere and are investing a further £4.7 billion by 2024-25 in the core schools budget in England, over and above the 2019 spending review settlement for schools in 2022-23.

"In 2022-23 the national funding formula is providing a total of £6.7 billion, targeted at schools with higher numbers of pupils with additional needs, which comes on top of the pupil premium funding."

Labour MP Mr Turner said in response: "I pay tribute to the school leaders, teachers and support staff teaching the kids in east Hull.

"The truth is that kids in Yorkshire and the Humber are 12 times more likely to be attending an underperforming school than their counterparts in the south of England. If the Government are serious about levelling up, is it not time they started looking at primary schools in the north of England?"

Mr Walker replied: "I share the Hon. Gentleman’s passion for ensuring that the progress we have seen over past decades in London and the south-east is replicated across the country.

"That is a consistent drive of this Government; I am glad that some of the changes we have already made, such as the national funding formula and the introduction of the pupil premium, are pointing in that direction, but I will be happy to visit more schools in the north of England, including primary schools, with him and others to ensure that we can continue to drive progress in this area."

