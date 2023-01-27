The school holidays are coming up, so here are the dates for schools in Yorkshire.

The council authorities are responsible for setting term dates for Community and Voluntary Controlled Schools, including special needs schools. It is required that all schools must provide 190 days of education a year.

Councils use a common set of term dates across the city, but schools that have their own Admission Authority can set their own term dates and calendars may not apply to them. These schools include: academies, foundations, trusts and voluntary aided schools.

However, some schools may have slightly different term dates to those published by councils and schools also set a further two professional development training dates of their own choosing. We have compiled a list of the upcoming school holidays in 2023 in Yorkshire according to the council authorities.

Leeds city centre. (Pic credit: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP via Getty Images)

When are the school holidays in Yorkshire?

Leeds

The following 2023 school holidays apply to most Leeds schools.

Spring half term holidays - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday, February 17, 2023

Spring holidays - Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer half term holidays - Monday, May 29, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023

Summer holidays - Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to Friday, September 1, 2023

Christmas holidays - Monday, December 25, 2023 to Friday, January 5, 2024

York

Spring half term holidays - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday, February 16, 2023

Spring holidays - Monday, March 25, 2023 to Thursday, March 28, 2023

Spring holidays - Tuesday, April 2, 2023 to Friday, April 5, 2023

Summer half term holidays - Tuesday, May 28, 2023 to Friday, May 31, 2023

Summer holidays - Tuesday, July 23, 2023 to Friday, July 26, 2023 and from Monday, July 29, 2023 to Wednesday, July 31, 2023

Sheffield

Spring half term holidays - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday, February 17, 2023

Spring holidays - Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer half term holidays - Monday, May 1, 2023

Summer holidays - Monday, May 29, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023

Summer holidays - Monday, July 24, 2023 to Thursday, August 31, 2023

Christmas holidays - Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Bradford

Spring half term holidays - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Spring holidays - Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer half term holidays - Monday, May 29, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023

Summer holidays - Wednesday, July 26, 2023 to Friday, September 1, 2023

Autumn half term holidays - Monday, October 23, 2023 to Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Christmas holidays - Monday, December 18, 2023 to Monday, January 1, 2024

Rotherham

Spring half term - Monday, February 13, 2023 to Friday, February 17, 2023

Easter holidays - Monday, April 3, 2023 to Friday, April 14, 2023

Summer half term holidays - Monday, May 29, 2023 to Friday, June 2, 2023