There are a total of 96 private schools in Yorkshire and 19 have been rated the top in the region.

The total number of private schools in the region serve 27,823 students in Yorkshire and the Humber. According to the school data website Snobe, there are 26 private boarding schools across Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average private school entry fee is £2,432.30 for day schools and £3,087.18 for boarding schools, while England’s average fee is £3,319.08. A quarter of private school institutions are religiously affiliated, more commonly Christian and Church of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the listed schools have been rated either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ and have been given A+, A and A- grades by Snobe. Here are the highest rated private schools in Yorkshire.

A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. (Pic credit: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

Best private schools in Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copthorne Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Fagley Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Feversham Primary Academy, Bradford (A+)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (A+)

Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A+)

Bankfoot Primary School, Bradford (A+)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), Sheffield (A+)

Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy, Sheffield (A+)

Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)

Ilkley Grammar School, Bradford (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beckfoot School, Bradford (A)

Silverdale School, Sheffield (A)

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Sheffield (A)

South Craven School, Craven (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggin Hill Primary School, Hull (A)

Craven Primary Academy, Hull (A)

Outwood Academy Ripon (A)

Merlin Top Primary Academy, Keighley (A-)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oasis Academy Watermead, Sheffield (A-)