The total number of private schools in the region serve 27,823 students in Yorkshire and the Humber. According to the school data website Snobe, there are 26 private boarding schools across Yorkshire and the Humber.
The average private school entry fee is £2,432.30 for day schools and £3,087.18 for boarding schools, while England’s average fee is £3,319.08. A quarter of private school institutions are religiously affiliated, more commonly Christian and Church of England.
Each of the listed schools have been rated either ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ and have been given A+, A and A- grades by Snobe. Here are the highest rated private schools in Yorkshire.
Best private schools in Yorkshire
Copthorne Primary School, Bradford (A+)
Fagley Primary School, Bradford (A+)
Feversham Primary Academy, Bradford (A+)
Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (A+)
Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A+)
Bankfoot Primary School, Bradford (A+)
St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), Sheffield (A+)
Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy, Sheffield (A+)
Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)
Ilkley Grammar School, Bradford (A)
Beckfoot School, Bradford (A)
Silverdale School, Sheffield (A)
Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Sheffield (A)
South Craven School, Craven (A)
Biggin Hill Primary School, Hull (A)
Craven Primary Academy, Hull (A)
Outwood Academy Ripon (A)
Merlin Top Primary Academy, Keighley (A-)
Oasis Academy Watermead, Sheffield (A-)
Thoresby Primary School, Hull (A-)