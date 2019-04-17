Fears for wildlife after SECOND piranha fish found at Doncaster lake: VIDEO AND PICTURES

A woman fears fish and ducks at a Doncaster beauty spot may have been killed by deadly piranha fish after a second of the razor toothed beasts was discovered at a lake in town.

We revealed yesterday how walkers had found the body of a dead piranha floating on the surface at Martinwells Lake in Edlington.

A second dead pirahna fish has been found at Martinwells Lake in Doncaster. (Photo: Toni Hooper).

Now a second woman has come forward to say she too has discovered ANOTHER piranha at the lake – and fears that the killer fish may have been responsible for eating ducklings and fish at the site, also known as Edlington Brick Pond.

READ MORE: Deadly man eating piranha fish found at Doncaster lake

Toni Hooper, who took video and pictures of the discovery, said: “People have been saying for a few weeks that they have been finding it difficult to catch fish in the lake and there’s normally loads of ducklings on there too but this year we’ve hardly seen any.

“It makes you wonder if it is piranhas that have been going around killing them.

The fish was discovered on Sunday. (Photo: Toni Hooper).

“Kids go paddling in there and teenagers go swimming too – you don't know whether they have been swimming around with piranhas or not.”

Toni made the discovery at the lake on Sunday afternoon – and reported it to the Environment Agency who told her that the dead fish had been removed immediately for tests.

READ MORE: Horrifying moment live worms crawl from fish bought at Doncaster supermarket

We revealed yesterday how Davey and Lisa Holmes had also found the body of piranha will out for an afternoon stroll on Monday.

The fish is the second found at the beauty spot. (Photo: Toni Hooper).

Pictures of the two fish show one of them with distinct red markings on its belly – while the other is much darker in colour.

A freshwater fish, piranhas are usually found in South American rivers, lakes and reservoirs and the Amazon basin and have developed a reputation as one of the world’s most deadly predators.

It is thought the fish were pets that have been released into the wild – although it is not clear how long a piranha would have been able to survive in the lake.

READ MORE: Doncaster dog owners warned over flesh eating disease

Davey Holmes also found a pirahna.

Known for their sharp teeth and powerful jaws, piranhas are known to have killed humans – although attacks on people are rare.

In 2011, a drunk 18-year-old man was attacked and killed in Bolivia, a five-year-old Brazilian girl was attacked and killed by a shoal in 2015 and in 2016 a Brazilian girl died after her grandmother’s boat capsized during a family holiday.

According to the RSPCA, it is not illegal to keep piranhas as pets in the UK.

We have contacted the Environment Agency for further details