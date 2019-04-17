VIDEO – Bradford City boosted by return of key striker for Easter weekend

TOP SCORER Eoin Doyle should be fit to lead Bradford City’s attack over an Easter weekend that could see the League One club relegated.

The Bantams are nine points adrift of safety with four games to play. Gary Bowyer’s men travel to Coventry City on Good Friday before then hosting Gillingham three days later.

Bradford City's Eoin Doyle. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Results elsewhere could send City down even with back-to-back wins so the likely availability of ten-goal Doyle is a boost after he was forced out of last weekend’s defeat at Bristol Rovers with a foot injury.

Bowyer said today: “He (Doyle) didn’t train at the start of the week. But he has come through okay today. It shows that he wants to continue playing. We are hoping he is fine.”

City have lost their last six games heading into the lunchtime visit to the Ricoh Stadium.

Asked about further team news, Bowyer added: ”David Ball still struggling with his knee. That has taken longer than we hoped.

“But the good news is Callum Woods and Kelvin Mellor both trained today. They have been missing a long time.

“It is good to have such experience back. From my point of view, they only lasted less than a half against Peterborough.

“They both bring attributes to the team that I feel we need.”

Paudie O’Connor is expected to be fit, while Adam Chicksen remains a doubt with a sire Achilles. “We will have to see on ‘Chicks’,” added Bowyer.