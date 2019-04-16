Dean Hoyle is the key to resurrecting ailing Huddersfield Town - Chris Lowe

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S healthy financial state and the acumen of owner Dean Hoyle will be key to the club rebuilding this summer after a season to forget in the Premier League, according to defender Chris Lowe.

The Terriers are enduring a wretched time. Relegation was confirmed last month, while the Yorkshire club remains in danger of setting a couple of unwanted all-time top flight records.

There is no sign of a respite any time soon, either, with the final quartet of games for a team totally devoid of confidence and belief after a horrific few months including meetings with Manchester United, Liverpool and FA Cup finalists Watford.

Amid the unremitting misery of a campaign that began with such high hopes following last season’s survival, crumbs of comfort have been hard to find.

Lowe, in his third season at the John Smith’s Stadium, admits this has certainly been the case for the players during a 21-game run that has seen Huddersfield suffer 19 defeats.

But the 29-year-old German also suggests there are possible green shoots of recovery to cling to regarding Town’s future once the struggles of the current campaign are over.

“When you lose every week then it can be difficult to think about the future that much,” Lowe exclusively told The Yorkshire Post.

“But, when the season is finished, Huddersfield Town can rebuild. We have a chairman (Hoyle) who is great.

“He made some really good decisions over the past three years. He will make some great decisions again in the summer.

“The chairman is smart enough to know how hard the Championship is. He is also smart enough to make the decisions the club needs to rebuild and, hopefully, try to get back.

“I do not know if that is possible next year. But a team can be created that is able to push for promotion again.”

Huddersfield’s sorry plight at the foot of the Premier League may mean optimism is hard to come by in the town.

But two years among the elite mean the club will return to the Championship in rude financial health.

The Terriers posted a £23.2m profit in the 2017-18 financial year despite splashing a record £50m on transfers following promotion.

No firm details are yet known regarding the state of this year’s accounts but even the £20m set aside to overhaul the club’s Canalside training ground is unlikely to impact too badly.

Lowe added: “The club is in a really good position, after the last two years. When you lose every week, you cannot think about the future that much.

“But the chairman makes good decisions. He will do that again in the future. The club is healthy financially, there is money to spend.

“If that is done right – which I am 100 per cent sure the club will do – then the club can have a bright future.”

Before Town can set about rebuilding for next season, these final four games have to be completed.

Supporters must hope that Jan Siewert’s beleagured side can at least recover a modicum of pride, while also trying to avoid these unwanted top flight records. No team in the 131-year history of the English top-flight has scored less than 20 league goals. Huddersfield currently have 19.

Siewert’s men, having found the net just eight times at the John Smith’s in 17 league outings, are also in grave danger of failing to match the ten goals scored on home soil by Manchester City in 2006-07.

Another, more recent record already appears in the bag with Town’s failure to score in 39 of their 72 Premier League games being the highest percentage (54 per cent) in history.

Cardiff City, with 34 blanks in 71 outings, are next on 48 per cent, while Bradford City (33 in 76, 43 per cent) and Hull City (77 in 190, 41 per cent) complete the top four.

“We have not been able to score enough goals in the Premier League for two years,” added Lowe. “I do not want to blame our offensive players, or the strikers. It is everyone involved. I had two great chances at (Crystal) Palace (on March 30) but did not score.

“It is not about single people. It is about all of us. We all know that has been the problem.

“At one point after not scoring, it will stay in your head. You will not then get it out, even when you leave the training ground.

“That shows again how important your mentality and your mind is in sport. Hopefully, the club can learn from what has happened. And make sure this does not happen again in the future.”

The mood surrounding Town may be doom and gloom right now but Lowe is quick to stress the Premier League has brought many happy memories for a squad that is likely to be broken up this summer.

“There have been some good times,” he added.

“Basically, we had one-and-a-half years in the Premier League that were great.

“We picked up some great results.

“We stayed up last year, and created unbelievable memories when we played Chelsea away.

“This has meant me having two-and-a-half great years at the football club. It is just the last four months that have been really hard and really tough for everyone.”