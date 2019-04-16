How best of Manchester City and Leeds United allows Jack Harrison to prosper

LOANEE Jack Harrison has likened Leeds United’s style of play to that employed by Pep Guardiola at parent club Manchester City.

The 22-year-old netted the winner at home against Sheffield Wednesday as Leeds moved three points clear in the race for automatic promotion.

Harrison’s fourth goal in Leeds colours capped a hugely impressive display by Marcelo Bielsa’s side that bodes well for the challenges that lay ahead in the final four matches of the season.

“I think you see the style of play that we have and it is not like the rest of the Championship teams,” said the on-loan wideman. “It would be interesting to see if we can continue the style of play in the Premier League, as the standard is that much better and that much higher.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us. It is something special. It is exciting with the history of the club and I think we deserve to be there. I know the fans would like that (promotion) a lot.”

Harrison is yet to make an appearance for Manchester City but he has seen enough of the champions to spot similarities with how Bielsa wants Leeds to play.

“If you watch the way we play it is very similar,” he added. “Definitely. The training is different but in both environments I have learned a lot and I have been grateful for those opportunities.”

United’s challenge is to maintain the level of performance that last Saturday proved too much for Steve Bruce’s Wednesday during a run-in which continues with the visit of Wigan Athletic on Good Friday.

“It is very exciting but it is important not to get too ahead of ourselves,” added Harrison, who has improved markedly as the season has progressed.

Harrison moved to the Etihad Stadium in January last year from sister club, New York City. He was part of the champions’ pre-season tour last summer and remains in close contact with the Blues’ staff.

“There is a lot of support from City,” he said. “There is a special support group that work only with loan players so I have been very grateful to have not only the support from Leeds, but some of the staff at Man City as well.”

“We are always looking on ways that I can improve and as a young player that’s all I can ask for – just to keep evaluating and keep analysing my game and looking for ways to improve it.”