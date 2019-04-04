Volunteers at a Doncaster park have reacted with fury after discovering trees left rotting have been killed off – despite repeated requests to plant them.

Members of Friends of Sandall Park volunteer group have blasted Doncaster Council after discovering that a batch of saplings being stored at the park have now been chopped down – even though they had asked to be able to plant them.

Sandra Crabtree is furious after discovering trees volunteers had repeatedly asked for have been killed off.

Earlier this week, volunteers discovered that the saplings, which have stood unused in a depot for more than a year, have now been sawn down.

Sandra Crabtree, chairman of the group said "I am absolutely appalled and disgusted.

“I raised the plight of these trees a year ago, they could have been flourishing in the park.

The chopped down trees at Sandall Park.

“What a waste of money and good trees. So much for helping the environment by planting trees.

“We constantly raise funds to buy plants and trees for the park, and the council do this? It's beyond belief.

“We do have disagreements with the council from time to time, but enough is enough. This is the first time I've actually made a complaint.”

Mrs Crabtree said that the trees had been spotted more than a year ago in an old depot in the park, having been there for some substantial time.

The Friends of Sandall Park suggested to DMBC that if they were going to be forgotten about, they could go in the park.

She said: “They told us they were earmarked for Tickhill.

“They had already been there some time to have been noticed as 'apparently abandoned'. Further requests were made to have the trees, but were ignored.”

Last month, a year after the first request, a final request was made to have the trees planted in Sandall Park – until volunteers made the discovery that the trees had been sawn off at the base.

She added: “The whole group is appalled. 15 substantial lime trees destroyed. At what cost to the council purse and the environment?”

Gill Gillies, Assistant Director of Environment at Doncaster Council said: “The trees in question were remaining from a planting scheme and had been earmarked for other parts of the borough.

“Most of them did get planted but, unfortunately on a recent close inspection, a small number were found to be in poor condition and were not going to survive.

“We now have a comprehensive tree ordering, checking and planting system in place to ensure all trees purchased are planted in a timely manner and in appropriate locations.”