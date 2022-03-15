Hartlepool United 0 Bradford City 2: Bantams claim back-to-back wins for the first time since August

Second-half goals from defenders Matty Foulds and Yann Songo’o clinched victory over Hartlepool to back up the weekend win at leaders Forest Green.

Bradford started the strongest as Callum Cooke drove wide before Andy Cook threatened from a Foulds cross, Ben Killip turning his header away.

At the other end, Alex Bass stood his ground to make a good save from Marcus Carver after Luke Molyneux had played him through.

MARK HUGHES: Has guided Bradford to back-to-back wins following a victory at Hartlepool United. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

Molyneux had another opportunity from Jamie Sterry’s cross but skied his effort over the bar. Elliot Watt tested Killip from 25 yards as the action went from end to end but an entertaining first half finished goalless.

Bass saved well again from Molyneux’s long-range effort and then touched Joe White’s curler against the bar. But Bradford stunned their hosts with two goals in the space of six minutes.

Foulds made the breakthrough as he latched on to Cooke’s pass to slide a shot inside the far post.

Then Songo’o added a second with a near-post flick from a Cooke corner to give the travelling fans another win to celebrate.

Hartlepool: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Smith (Crawford 87), Featherstone, Carver (Bogle 79), White, Grey (Fletcher 66), Molyneux. Subs not used: Francis-Angol, Liddle, Ogle, Bilokapic.

Bradford: Bass, Hendrie, Songo’o, O’Connor, Foulds, Watt (Walker 76), Sutton, Evans (Delfouneso 67), Cooke, Pereira (Lavery 83), Cook. Subs not used: Robinson, Threlkeld, Kelleher, O’Donnell.