Another Yorkshire school to shut due to Norovirus outbreak

Have your say

A Yorkshire secondary school will be closed on Monday for a deep clean to try to rid the building of the Norovirus.

The Principal of Farnley Academy, in West Leeds, wrote to parents on Friday informing them of the closure.

Chris Stokes wrote: "As you will likely be aware, across Leeds, the Norovirus is currently rife and is impacting on children and adults across the city.

"At The Farnley Academy, we have been monitoring the situation with our own staff and students very carefully.

"We have reached a point today where we now believe that the virus is having such an impact on our student and staff population that in order to stop the spread of the virus, a full ‘deep clean’ of our premises is required.

"This afternoon I have been in contact with a professional cleaning company who will be attending our site this weekend in order to complete the ‘deep clean’.

"This clean will involve fully disinfecting all floors, walls and surfaces in order to ensure that any trace of the virus is removed. Unfortunately, owing to the size of our school site, the

deep clean will take longer than two days.

"As a result, I am writing to inform you today that The Farnley Academy will be closed to all staff and students on Monday 9 December 2019."

Mr Stokes wrote that he hoped the school would reopen on Tuesday, with updates being provided by text message and posts on the school's website.

He added: "In the event that you believe your child has the Norovirus, please follow professional advice in keeping your child at home for 48 hours following their last episode of illness.

"In addition, we would like to remind you that if anyone in your family exhibits symptoms, it is always advisable to seek the advice of a health professional or GP where

you have any concerns at all.

"We are grateful for the support and understanding of all of our families during this particularly unprecedented period and we hope that anyone that has been affected feels better soon."

Over the past few weeks Morely Newlands Academy, Leeds City Academy, Leeds East Academy and neighbouring Parklands Primary have been forced to close for short periods.

Burley Oaks Primary School in Burley-in-Wharfedale also closed, as did Parkside School in Cullingworth, Bradford.

NHS advice on how to treat diarrhoea and vomiting:

Do:

stay at home and get plenty of rest

drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – take small sips if you feel sick

carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they're being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual

give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds

eat when you feel able to – you don't need to eat or avoid any specific foods

take paracetamol if you're in discomfort – check the leaflet before giving it to your child

Don't:

do not have fruit juice or fizzy drinks – they can make diarrhoea worse

do not make baby formula weaker – use it at its usual strength

do not give children under 12 medicine to stop diarrhoea

do not give aspirin to children under 16

stay off school or work until the symptoms have stopped for two days. Also avoid visiting anyone in hospital during this time.