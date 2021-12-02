Can I socialise this Christmas? What are government ministers saying about festive Covid guidelines?

Various government ministers have spoken up about Christmas and whether Covid guidelines should be enforced, including Boris Johnson. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning (December 1), Daily Mirror reports revealed that Boris Johnson and Downing Street staff had broken Covid rules back in the festive season in 2020 when they attended two social gatherings.

The Prime Minister has since insisted that no rules were broken despite not denying that Christmas parties were held in Downing Street last year, when the rest of the country went into strict lockdown restrictions.

Since the new Covid strain, Omicron, has been detected and cases have been identified in the UK, people have questioned whether this will prompt the government to enforce Covid restrictions during the festive season this year.

There have been different messages coming from government officials; some believe that Christmas parties and social gatherings should go ahead as normal, some advise that people consistently take Covid tests to be on the cautious side.

Here are the comments from the government ministers regarding the festive period and whether we can socialise.

Downing Street

The Downing Street spokesperson told reporters: “There is nothing in the rules to prevent anyone from having Christmas parties or gathering in that way.

“There are a limited number of restrictions that we have set out on a precautionary basis while we do further investigation into this variant. Beyond that, the position has not changed since we moved past Step 4.”

George Freeman

The conservative MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “Individual businesses, in the end, have to make judgements on what is appropriate internally. It slightly depends on the nature of the business.

“For many small businesses, four or five staff, who are working together every day anyway, gathering to have a drink isn’t a big step up in risk. But some companies might normally bring hundreds of people from around the world to a big party, and they may decide, this year, is that sensible given the pandemic and given where we are?

"In the end, I think business people know how to make those decisions. The government has set out clear guidance.”

Therese Coffey

The Secretary of State for Work and Pensions said that people should “avoid snogging under the mistletoe” over the Christmas period to restrict the spread of the new Covid variant.

When asked if she agreed with the government or Dr Jenny Harries about the approach to socialising over the festive period, she told ITV’s Peston programme: “For what it’s worth, I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe.

“[You] don’t need to do things like that. But I think we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us and that’s why we’re working so hard to get the deployment of as many vaccines as possible.”

Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister said during a visit to a vaccination centre: “People should live their lives. We are not changing the guidance on how you should basically be living your life. Providing people continue to be cautious and sensible, we think that’s the right approach.

“We continue to be in a strong position largely thanks to the speed of the vaccine rollout, another booster rollout and I think I’m going to stick with the formula I’ve used before, which is I’m pretty confident to absolutely confident this Christmas will be considerably better than last Christmas.”

Gillian Keegan

The health minister told Sky News: “Continue with your Christmas plans, continue with your nativity plays and your Christmas parties.

“Of course Christmas is on track and actually what everybody wants for Christmas is if you haven’t had your first jab, come and get it, if you haven’t had your second jab, come and get it, and if you haven’t had your booster, come and get it when you’re asked.”

Sajid Javid

The health secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “If you are invited to a Christmas party, there’s quite a few people there, maybe you want to take an LFT [lateral flow test] test before you go. Go to the party, but just be cautious.