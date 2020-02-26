‘Chickenman’ raises £30,000 in memory of two of his children

Chilean chef Fabian Cruz has raised thousands for a Yorkshire hospital in memory of his two children. Catherine Scott reports.

Fabian Cruz – or ‘Chicken Man’ as he is also known – has spent a decade running in a distinctive feathery costume, raising thousands of pounds to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital in the process.

Fabian with running pal Stuart Bastidas Picture Ian Fearn/Race Image Photography

He has conquered several half-marathons and countless 10k races around the region. But it is his feathery outfit that makes him one of the most recognisable faces on race days.

The 54-year-old chef started running in the costume to show solidarity with his homeland Chile in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake and tsunami.

“I had decided to run for The Children’s Hospital Charity, but I wanted to show my support for Chile too as I was born there,” says Fabian, from Sheffield.

“I tried to think of a superhero from my childhood, but all I could remember was a chicken advert. So, Chicken Man or ‘superpollo’ was born.”

Combining a chicken suit with the Chilean flag as a cape and a bandana, Fabian was unsure about the outfit first time around. “I wasn’t convinced but the support I had was great. It is very hot and quite difficult to run in, but the reaction is worth it.”

For Fabian, supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital is also a deeply personal cause. “I made a promise to keep running for as long as I can in memory of my son and daughter who sadly passed away in 1986 and 1987. I saw first-hand what the staff at Sheffield Children’s Hospital do to try and save a life and the equipment that it takes. I was really grateful for everything the hospital did and decided to try to make a difference. I’d estimate that I’ve raised around £30,000 since I started running. I’d like to think that maybe over the years I’ve helped someone at the hospital.”

For the past four years, Fabian has run alongside Stuart Bastidas. Stuart, 25, is the son of one of his friends from Chile and moved to Sheffield to study. Stuart has continued the chicken theme, dubbing himself super ‘pollito’ or little chick.

Stuart said: “I had heard there was a Chilean running in Sheffield dressed as a chicken. I learned it was Fabian and went to his restaurant to ask if he was running the 10k that year and if he needed a hand with his fundraising. The rest is history.

“He’s become a legend in the local Latin American community here.”

Rachael Thomas, the events fundraising officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Fabian is always one of the first to sign up for our running events every year and often challenges his friends to join him, but it is his costume that he is most well-known for.”

If you would like to run for The Children’s Hospital Charity at this year’s Sheffield Half Marathon visit www.tchc.org.uk/events.

The race takes place on Sunday March 29.