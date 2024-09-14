Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Hurt, who was 49 at the time, was keen to support the Government as it tackled the biggest public health crisis in living memory.

She recalled: “Unfortunately, unlike most people, I had an adverse reaction.

"A week later, I had a bad headache and blurry eyes. I phoned 111 and was told to go to A&E (accident and emergency).

She added: "I had an MRI scan which showed I had a huge blood clot on my brain and a blood clot in my leg. I was blue-lighted to Hallamshire General Hospital where the doctors told me it was due to the vaccine.

"Emergency surgery was carried out where part of my skull was removed and a life long shunt was inserted to drain my brain.

"My husband was told I would probably not make it through the night. I suffered a stroke during the surgery and was paralysed down my left side.”

"I had to learn how to eat, talk and eventually walk again. I was in a coma for four and a half weeks. I was given a 60-40 chance – with a 40 per cent chance in my favour – of survival.

"I am still paralysed down my left side but I am able to walk with the aid of a stick and a foot splint, but I am not very stable.

Kerry Hurt, who suffered a stroke after having the Covid jab in 2021. | Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Ms Hurt added: "My missing skull was replaced by metal plates in August 2023, so for over two years I had to wear a protective hat to make me safe to move.

"My employers have been very supportive and I have been offered £120,000 by the VDPS (Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme) but this is nowhere near enough.”

She supports the argument made by Leigh Day partner Sarah Moore, who is calling for the government to review the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme, which was set up in 1979 as a temporary measure to provide a lump-sum payment to individuals who had become severely disabled as a result of a vaccination recommended by the Government.

Ms Hurt hopes the new Government is willing to intervene on behalf of the people who suffered an adverse reaction to the Astrazeneca vaccine.

After three years of being unable to work, she has gone back to her job in the finance sector, working from home

She provides compelling evidence of how complications linked to the vaccine have affected her life.

"I have to pay a physio around £1,000 a month and have had to adapt my home,’’ she told The Yorkshire Post. “I want a fair compensation package which reflects the fact I will need support for the rest of my life. It has totally changed my life.