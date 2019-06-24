Community rallies to help 11-year-old Leeds boy who cannot walk or talk

THE family of an 11-year-old Leeds boy who cannot walk or talk are fundraising to buy him a specially adapted wheelchair in a bid to transform his quality of life.

Jack Mangan, of Cookridge, was born with a condition called Microcephaly, which prevents the growth of the skull stunting the growth and development of the brain.

Jack Mangan with mum Rachel

Jack also has global development delay and epilepsy due to the lack of brain development.

He cannot communicate, can only walk a few steps unaided so has to spend the majority of his days in his wheelchair.

Jack's mother Rachael Mangan, 33, said his old wheelchair is too small and uncomfortable and the family wants to raise £5,000 to buy him a new specially adapted chair.

Mrs Mangan said: "He often gets frustrated in his current chair as he clearly finds it uncomfortable.

Jack Mangan

"He is also fed via a feeding tube and is sat in his chair three times a day for 40-minutes at a time.

"The new chair will make a massive difference because it will be more comfortable and be better for his posture. and he will be able to sleep in it as well if he wants.

Jack has a nine-year-old sister, Georgia, and a brother Joshua, aged six.

Mrs Mangan said: "They all get on really well together. He loves his sister Georgia especially. She is really good with him and plays with toys with him.

"He loves acknowledgement so she always says hello to him - he doesn't like being ignored. He is a happy boy and is really quiet."

Mrs Mangan's sister Charlote Jackson, 31, works at Leeds event agency First Event, which is hosting a 24 hour spin challenge to help the fundraising to buy Jack a new wheelchair.

Staff will aim to rack up 480 miles on two spin bikes during the ‘Pimp Jack’s Ride’ event on Wednesday July 3.

First Event will be joined by local businesses who will be taking part and supporting the event, including DW Fitness Yeadon, who will be providing spin bikes.

Ms Jackson said: “We’re so overwhelmed that there are so many people willing to help us.

"It has shown us that there really are amazing people in our city, country and across the world.

"Thank you to the local community for kindly getting involved and helping Jack.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/jack-needs-new-wheels