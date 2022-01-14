Concern over £7.50 per day cost for patients watching television in Yorkshire hospitals

Linda, who is awaiting treatment for a heart condition at the Northern General, cannot have any visitors and has little to keep her occupied apart from a tablet computer and her daily copy of the Star.

Her husband says she has been priced out of watching television in her room – because the price of £7.50 a day is too high.

Hospital bosses say that they are aware of the cost and will consider it when the contract with their current provider ends.

Mick Daniels has raised concerns about the price of television at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

Concerned husband Mick Daniels today raised his concerns over the cost, which he said would be over £200 for anyone who had to spend a month in hospital, for which price he says they could have bought their own TV.

Mick said: “Linda was taken in on December 20, after she had been in for a scan. I saw her for the first couple of days. But she was in contact on the ward with someone who had Covid, so she was put into isolation. Then she picked up Covid herself. Now they’ve stopped visitors.

“I can’t fault the staff there at the Northern General – they are doing more than they need to for her – and she can ring me at no cost. But it is just the television.

“You really can’t fault them for the care, but it is like a cell with just a commode and a sink. And it would cost £7.50 a day to watch television, and another £2 for films, and that only lasts a day. If you were suddenly taken away for tests you may not even get to watch that.

Concerns have been raised about the price of television at the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield.

“I’d like to know how much they’re making on that. People who are bed ridden have no option. If it is going to the hospital, great, but surely they should be able to come up with a reasonable price.”

Professor Chris Morley, chief nurse, at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said the trust did not provide or run the TV service, but it is provided by a company called Hospedia. That means the trust does not set the charges or receive any profit from the service.

He added: “We do recognise that there can be a significant cost to some patients which is why we provide free Wi-Fi as most patients prefer to watch TV on their own mobile or tablet devices.

“However, we understand that not everybody has the means to do this and the cost of accessing television is something we will be considering when the contract with Hospedia ends. We are always happy to speak to patients about possible alternatives if they are staying in hospital for an extended period.”

Hospedia has been contacted for comment.