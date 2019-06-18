Coronation Street star Liam Bairstow visits Leeds

CORONATION Street star Liam Bairstow helped raise awareness about learning disabilities during a visit to Leeds.

Liam, who plays Alex Warner in Coronation Street, has Down Syndrome and was the first actor with a learning disability to land a role in a British soap.

Liam Bairstow (second left) is pictured with (from left to right) Josh Rosendale, Ellie Fletcher and Harris Roberts.

The 30-year-old from Bradford, who is an ambassador for learning disability charity Mencap, talked about his life and achievements during a visit to Virgin Money in Leeds during Learning Disability Week, which runs until Sunday.

Liam said: “I'm very excited to be an ambassador for Mencap - I love all the work they do.

"They do so much for people with a learning disability and I'm very proud to be a part of it.

"I hope that by being an ambassador for Mencap I can help raise awareness of learning disability and show that people with a learning disability are just ordinary people.

Liam Bairstow is pictured with Elaine Dunlop and Peter Tully from Virgin Money.

"Down Syndrome is not a negative world. It’s a beautiful world. I am proud and happy of who and what I am.

"Having Down Syndrome has not held me back, and I believe everyone should be treated the same and be able to achieve their dreams.”

Virgin money staff have chosen Mencap as their charity of the year.

Mencap and Virgin Money have launched a year-long partnership with a series of sport and inclusion events which bring people with and without learning disability together through sport.

The partnership includes Mencap being charity of the year for the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, the largest and most high-profile marathon in the world.

The fundraised income from the partnership will directly fund a programme in schools across the UK that bring young people with and without a learning disability together through sport to tackle stigma and discrimination.

As well as hosting staff engagement roadshows for Virgin Money, Mencap is also organising a series of inclusive sports events across the country to help improve social inclusion and tackle discrimination against people with a learning disability.

The ‘Here We Are’ events, funded by Virgin Money, will be taking place in 15 different locations across the country with activities ranging from inclusive sports days through to inclusive yoga and football.

Peter Tully, fraud manager at Virgin Money, said: “We are thrilled Mencap is our charity partner of the year and to be able to welcome them and their ambassador, Liam Bairstow, here at our Leeds office.

" Mencap has been leading the way in challenging discrimination against people with learning disabilities across society, and the charity’s pioneering work on sports and social inclusion has been a game-changer.

"As an organisation we are extremely proud to be supporting the charity’s ‘Here We Are’ events during Learning Disability Week.

"These events will really help transform the lives of people with a learning disability and help bring about social inclusion.

"We’re looking forward to working with Mencap to make the 2020 London Marathon the most inclusive marathon yet.”

Jan Tregelles, chief Executive of Mencap, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year.

"Virgin Money shares our vision that every single person with a learning disability deserves to be included and feel a part of society.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Virgin Money which means that we are able to host our Here We Are inclusive sports events for communities across the country this Learning Disability Week.

"Our partnership will help us to make a real difference to the lives of people with a learning disability with the launch of All Move – our vision for a socially inclusive world with young people with and without a learning disability taking part in sport in schools together.”