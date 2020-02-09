Coronavirus ruins Yorkshire couple's dream holiday

A Yorkshire couple on a dream round-the-world cruise on the Queen Mary 2 have spoken of their disappointment after a huge part of their 99-day trip was cancelled.

Paul and Claire McGinley, who sold their house in Wakefield to pay the holiday, have been told liner will no longer call at Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Indonesia because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple were looking forward to celebrating civil servant Claire’s 50th birthday tomorrow in Malaysia.

Mr McGinley, 52, a former Leeds Council employee, said: “Whilst we appreciate there is a responsibility for the welfare of everyone on board, on a personal level. We sold our house and took career breaks to see the world on a trip of a lifetime, which we are now failing to do.”

Instead of celebrating in Malaysia, the couple are sailing to Fremantle in Australia a week ahead of schedule.

Mr McGinley said: “We are disappointed that Cunard has not offered as much as a free drink to make up for the upset caused by this decision and no mention has been made with regards to some sort of compensation. Our dream is turning into a nightmare.”

Also on the trip are poet Pam Ayres and the former head of the British Army Lord Dannatt.