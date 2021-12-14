'An extremely worrying time': Wakefield health chief gives Omicron update

Jo Webster, the chief officer at Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which oversees local health services, said the variant was the focus of "all our minds".

Elsewhere, the district's mayor tweeted to say that the Civic Christmas carol concert at Wakefield Cathedral, due to take place on Wednesday night, has been cancelled.

Wakefield's first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed on Monday.

Speaking at a CCG Board meeting on Tuesday lunchtime, Ms Webster said one of its key priorities was ensuring patients can still access the care they need.

She added: "We're also looking after our workforce as well, as they are under significant pressure at the moment.

"Getting everyone vaccinated is another priority, in line with the government's announcement (on booster jabs) on Sunday.

"We are making good progress on that, thanks to the efforts of our primary care teams and pharmacists, who are delivering the bulk of those vaccinations."

Ms Webster warned however, that the health system was likely to see another further increase in patient demand in the coming weeks.

That's despite the already considerable strain on the NHS and its staff.

She added: "It's an extremely worrying and busy time at the moment."