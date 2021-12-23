'Ask oldest family member at Christmas what Covid precautions they want', Sheffield's director of public health advises

Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield

He told BBC Look North that as the people most at risk from the virus, their opinion should help shape how people approach meeting up.

He recommended taking Covid tests before seeing family members and keeping windows open for ventilation as precautionary measures.

“It is Christmas - we want to have contact with loved ones and friends at Christmas,” he said.

“Prioritise them and perhaps cut down on the things that could wait.

“Testing before the gathering will make a difference. This is an airborne illness so ventilation matters. Open the windows and buy jumpers. Wearing masks will also make a difference.

“One thing I heard on social media the other day as a good rule of thumb is to ask the oldest person in that gathering what they want to do. It is going to be the oldest person who is most at risk.”

