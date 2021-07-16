John Fisher, who founded the Harrogate-based Fisher Care Group and was a director for the Independent Care Group (ICG), died from coronavirus in April last year.

Now the ICG, a representative body for independent care providers in York and North Yorkshire is to present an award in his name at the Yorkshire and Humberside Great British Care Awards in York on Wednesday, July 21.

A leading figure in the North Yorkshire social care sector who was lost to Covid-19 will have an award presented in his memory. Photo credit: PA

The organisation will also use the event to send a message of thanks to all social care providers and their staff for the amazing work they have done during the pandemic.

Mike Padgham, the chair for the ICG, said: "John’s loss to Covid-19 was a tragic one, to his family and friends and to everyone who knew him, including those in the social care sector.

"He was a warm, friendly, larger than life character who was great fun to be around and who gave a great deal to the care of people.

"His loss was very deeply felt and I think brought home to us the cruel, indiscriminate nature of coronavirus and the terrible toll it was going to take.

Pictured, John Fisher, who founded the Fisher Care Group and was a director for the Independent Care Group (ICG). He died from coronavirus in April last year. Photo credit: ICG

"We are delighted to be able to launch this annual award in John’s memory on Wednesday.

"It will recognise a special contribution to social care. John loved the awards and so it is fitting that through this award he will be a part of them again, every year."

Mr Padgham, who is also the managing director of the Scarborough-based care provider St Cecilia's, which operates four care homes across North Yorkshire, added the awards will also give the ICG the opportunity to thank all health and care providers and their staff for all they have achieved over the past 16 months.

He added: "This has been a terrible pandemic and has taken a terrible toll, but without the amazing hard work, dedication and determination of those working on the frontline in health and social care, it would have been much worse and we owe them all a great debt of gratitude."

Mike Padgham, the chair for the Independent Care Group. Photo: Submitted photo

More than 20 awards will be presented, recognising all aspects of the care sector, at a special ceremony at the National Railway Museum in York this Wednesday.

