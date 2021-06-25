Bradford walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open for Grab a Jab weekend

Here's where you can get jabbed in Bradford and Craven this weekend

People who are due to get their second dose can also drop in for a jab between now and Monday, providing it is eight weeks or more since their first, as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend.

Clinics in Bradford are available at the following centres from now until the Monday. You can also search for a convenient site by visiting www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab and entering your postcode.

Here's a full list of where you can get a walk-in jab this weekend in Bradford and Craven districts:

Airedale Vaccination Centre, Airedale Hospital, Skipton Road, Steeton, BD20 6TD

Airedale Vaccination Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Friday June 25 and Saturday June 26, 9am - 12pm.

As well as Friday June 25 2pm - 6pm.

Walk-ins are also welcome Sunday June 27 9am - 12:30pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Birch Medical Centre, Woodroyd Centre, Woodroyd Road, Bradford, BD5 8EL

Birch Medical Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Friday June 25 and Monday June 28, 10am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Barkerend Health Centre, Daffodil Building, Barkerend Road, Bradford, BD3 8QH

Barkerend Health Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Friday June 25, Saturday 26 and Monday 28, 10am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Bradford College, Great Horton Road, Bradford, BD7 1AY

Bradford College is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome June 25 - 28, 10am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Jacob’s Well, Nelson Street, Bradford, BD1 5AX

Jacob’s Well is offering walk-in appointments for AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 40.

Walk-ins are welcome June 25 - 28, 10am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Silsden Medical Practice, Elliott Street, Silsden, BD20 ODG

Silsden Medical Practice is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Friday June 25, 9am - 4pm.

Walk-ins are also welcome June 26 and 27, 9am - 5pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

The Ridge Medical Practice, Cousen Road, Bradford, BD7 3JX

The Ridge Medical Practice is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 8am - 5pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Shipley Medical Practice, Alexandra Road, Shipley, BD18 3EG

Shipley Medical Practice is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 9am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Tesco, Valley Road, Bradford, BD1 4RB

Tesco is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome to the pop-up site on Saturday June 26, 10am - 1pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Whetley Medical Centre, Saplin Street, Manningham, BD8 9DW

Whetley Medical Centre is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 10am - 4pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Gateway House, Gargrave Road, Skipton, BD23 1UD

Gateway House is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome Saturday June 26, 1:30pm - 5pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Bradford Interchange, BD1 1JK

Bradford Interchange is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome to the pop-up site on Saturday June 26, 2pm - 5pm.

Both first and second doses are available.

Markazi Jamia Mosque, Community Rooms, Emily Street, Keighley, BD21 3EG

Markazi Jamia Mosque is offering walk-in appointments for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to anyone aged over 18.

Walk-ins are welcome June 26 and 27, 9am - 5pm.