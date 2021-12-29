This is how the case rate is looking in your Yorkshire area

The Covid-19 case rates across England continue to rise rapidly following the spread of the Omicron variant.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:30 pm

In England the rate of cases rose from 808.7 per 100,000 in the week to 16 Dec, to 1,207.4 in the week to 23 December. That is an increase of 49.3 per cent. This is how each Yorkshire area fared.

1. Bradford

In the week ending December 16, the case rate in Bradford was 337.2. In the week ending December 23, that had shot up to 557.6, an increase of 65 per cent

2. Barnsley

In the week ending December 16, the case rate in Barnsley was 376.9. In the week ending December 23, that had shot up to 753.8, an increase of 100 per cent

3. Calderdale

In the week ending December 16, the case rate in Calderdale was 368. In the week ending December 23, that had shot up to 831.4, an increase of 125 per cent

4. Craven

In the week ending December 16, the case rate in Craven was 538.9. In the week ending December 23, that had shot up to 840.6, an increase of 56 per cent

