But rates remain high across the north of England and Northern Ireland, the latest figures show. Yorkshire and the Humber had the second worst rate, at 1,205.2 cases per 100,000, followed by Northern Ireland, with 1,194.2 cases per 100,000. Here are the number of people who have tested positive in your Yorkshire areas in the last week, and how it compares with the week before.
1. Bradford
In Bradford there were 7,429 new cases in the week to January 13, down from 10,027 the week before. That's a drop of 52.9 per cent.
2. Barnsley
In Barnsley there were 3,376 new cases in the week to January 13, down from 6,803 the week before. That's a drop of 50.4 per cent.
3. Calderdale
In Calderdale there were 2,746 new cases in the week to January 13, down from 4,447 the week before. That's a drop of 38.3 per cent.
4. Craven
In Craven there were 558 new cases in the week to January 13, down from 1,055 the week before. That's a drop of 47.1 per cent.