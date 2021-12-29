The push to get people their Covid-19 vaccine or booster jab continues in earnest, with record numbers of people being vaccinated over recent weeks.

The Omicron variant is also seeing huge numbers of people test positive for Covid-19, with a record number on December 28 of almost 130,000 new cases.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in Hull, some people have recieved texts with incorrect information over where they can get their vaccine.

Hull Royal Infirmary

A statement from Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "URGENT: Some people with COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been sent a text advising them to go to Castle Hill Hospital. This is NOT correct. Our vaccination centre is at Hull Royal Infirmary, in the Medical Education Centre on Fountain Street.