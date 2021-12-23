David Fitzsimons, the NHS East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group’s (CCG) mental health lead, said GP practices needed to get back to their normal work after being drafted into the rollout.

The CCG board member added volunteers could not be relied upon going forward as another coronavirus booster rollout could start in three to four months’ time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as CCG board members heard there was enough capacity in local health systems to give all adults booster jabs by the end of December.

Should a national vaccine service be created?

It comes as three new vaccine sites, in Beverley Race Course, Cottingham’s Darby and Joan, in Finkle Street and Willerby Methodist Church, have opened this week.

But board members also heard that while 73 per cent of people in the East Riding had had their booster, there was still around 59,000 left to vaccinate.

Board chair Anne Jeffreys said booster uptake numbers were encouraging while member Russell Wenn said the rollout was continuing at pace.

Dr Fitzsimons said likely further coronavirus vaccination rollouts in the coming years meant the NHS had to see it as an ongoing situation for the foreseeable future.

The board member said: “There’s going to be more boosters rolled out three to four months’ time. Primary care has to get back to its proper work, we can’t rely on volunteers to do this for the next 10 years.

“If we can’t get a national service then we at least need a regional one.”

Separately, CCG board members also heard staffing remains one of the biggest problems facing local health services, rather than funding.

Board member Richard Dobson said extra cash would not help relieve pressure on health services in any way shape or form.

Mr Wenn said that while the vaccine rollout remained on track, the health system itself faced a number of significant issues.

He added they included around 2,500 people waiting a year or more for outstanding treatment and procedures at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital.

Mr Wenn also said the total for Hull University Teacher Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH), which runs the sites, fell year-on-year by five per cent.

A report to the board stated: “HUTH remains one of the most challenged Trusts in respect of elective performance and recovery and restoration.

“This is resulting in delays in patients being assessed, diagnosed and treated and can result in patients experiencing harm.”