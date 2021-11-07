Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (November 7) Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, has said while the Covid-19 booster rollout is going well, she is urging more people to come forward to get their top-up jabs.

She added that while the UK is now at the flattening of the peak, the country could still stay at a “very, very high level like this, which will mean that we have deaths that could be prevented by vaccination”.

Here are the dates at which Covid-19 cases peaked in every Yorkshire area, as well as how many cases they have seen in total, and how many were reported on November 2, when data was last collected.

1. Leeds - July 15, 2021 Leeds saw the highest number of Covid cases recorded in a single day in Yorkshire, with 895 cases on July 15, 2021. There have been a total of 132,224 Covid cases in Leeds so far, with 74 recorded on November 2, when the latest data was collected.

2. Sheffield - July 15, 2021 Sheffield recorded 658 daily Covid cases on July 15, 2021 - the highest day for cases in the city. There have been a total of 86,849 cases recorded so far in Sheffield, with 44 on November 2, when data was last collected.

3. Bradford - November 2, 2020 Bradford experienced the third highest peak for cases in Yorkshire, with 603 daily Covid cases reported on November 2, 2020. The city has seen 90,689 cases so far, with 40 reported exactly a year later on November 2, 2021.

4. Doncaster - July 14, 2021 On its peak day - July 14, 2021 - Doncaster saw 499 daily Covid cases. There have been a total of 52,125 cases in the town, and 28 daily cases were recorded on November 2, 2021.