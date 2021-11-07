Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (November 7) Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, has said while the rollout is going well, she is urging more people to come forward to get their top-up jabs.

She added that while the UK is now at the flattening of the peak, the country could still stay at a “very, very high level like this, which will mean that we have deaths that could be prevented by vaccination”.

Here we reveal the 10 local authority areas in Yorkshire which recorded the region's highest rates of coronavirus infection.

The figures for the seven days to November 1 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Scarborough Scarborough had a rate of 511.3 (556 new cases), down from 503.0 (547) the previous week Photo Sales

2. Barnsley Barnsley had a rate of 496.2 (1,231 new cases), down from 503.0 (547) the previous week Photo Sales

3. Richmondshire Richmondshire had a rate of 474.6 (255 new cases), down from 509.5 (1,264) the previous week Photo Sales

4. East Riding of Yorkshire East Riding of Yorkshire had a rate of 469.7 (1,612 new cases), up from 421 (1,445) the previous week Photo Sales