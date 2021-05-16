How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as Indian variant concerns grow

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to May 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 159 (50 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 140 (44 per cent) have recorded a fall and 16 are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Selby, North Yorkshire

Selby had a rate of 69.5 (63 cases) in the seven days to May 9, up from 61.8 (56 cases) the previous week.

2. Kirklees

Kirklees had a rate of 57.8 (254 cases) in the seven days to May 9, up from 56.2 (247 cases) the previous week.

3. Wakefield

Wakefield had a rate of 54.0 (188 cases) in the seven days to May 9, down from 55.4 (193 cases) the previous week. (photo: SWNS)

4. Barnsley

Barnsley had a rate of 53.9 (133 cases) in the seven days to May 9, down from 60.4 (149 cases) the previous week.

