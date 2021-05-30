How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as Indian variant concerns grow

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to May 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 168 (53 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 132 (42 per cent) have recorded a fall and 15 are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 38.2 (303 cases) in the seven days to May 23,down from 41.4 (328 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

2. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 58.9 (318 cases) in the seven days to May 23, up from 38.3 (207 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

3. Calderdale

Calderdale had a rate of 49.2 (104 cases) in the seven days to May 23, up from 39.3 (83 cases) the previous week.

Buy photo

4. Wakefield

Wakefield had a rate of 40.5 (141 cases) in the seven days to May 23, up from 28.4 (99 cases) the previous week. (photo: SWNS)

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5