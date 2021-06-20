How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as June 21 unlocking date is delayed

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to June 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 258 (82 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 53 (17 per cent) have recorded a fall and four are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 178.7 (1417 cases) in the seven days to June 14, up from 100.1 (794 cases) the previous week.

2. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 132.1 (713 cases) in the seven days to June 14, up from 119.3 (644 cases) the previous week.

3. Calderdale

Calderdale had a rate of 132.9 (281 cases) in the seven days to June 14, up from 94.1 (199 cases) the previous week.

4. Kirklees

Kirklees had a rate of 108.7 (478 cases) in the seven days to June 14, down from 114.6 (504 cases) the previous week.

