Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees are hotspots

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 11:45 am

The latest figures, for the seven days to June 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 272 (86 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 36 (11 per cent) have recorded a fall and seven are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Calderdale

Calderdale had a rate of 72.4 (153 cases) in the seven days to June 6, up from 55.3 (117 cases) the previous week.

2. Kirklees

Kirklees had a rate of 107.1 (471 cases) in the seven days to June 6, down from 117.6 (517 cases) the previous week.

3. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 89.5 (710 cases) in the seven days to June 6, up from 49.2 (390 cases) the previous week.

4. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 107.1 (578 cases) in the seven days to June 6, up from 56.9 (307 cases) the previous week.

